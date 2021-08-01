Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $344,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,373,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,459. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

