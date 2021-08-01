Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,989. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

