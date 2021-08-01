Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 617 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PepsiCo by 19,898.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,868 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,242,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,784 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.95. 3,757,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

