Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €194.58 ($228.92).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RI. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded down €1.40 ($1.65) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €186.10 ($218.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €182.41. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

