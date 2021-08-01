Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,700 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the June 30th total of 626,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth about $9,650,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,834,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 363,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 87,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TLK stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.35. 137,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,962. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

