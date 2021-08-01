Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.