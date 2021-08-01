Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Up 11% Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $16,155.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

