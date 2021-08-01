PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Down 23.0% in July

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PCK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.57. 28,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,954. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $138,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.