Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $74.00 at MKM Partners

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.35.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.19 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,089.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.