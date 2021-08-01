Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 7.18%.
PINS stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.27.
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.
