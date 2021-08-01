Piper Sandler Comments on Simmons First National Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SFNC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 3,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

