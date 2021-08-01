Piper Sandler Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $165.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.05. Apple has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

