PKG Token Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PKG Token has a total market cap of $202,470.36 and approximately $5,067.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00045558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00102448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00136598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,694.50 or 0.99613535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.80 or 0.00827634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.