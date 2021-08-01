Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.72, but opened at $28.84. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Plantronics shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 5,165 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

