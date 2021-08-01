PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.270-$2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.27-2.37 EPS.

PNM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 552,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $50.25.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.