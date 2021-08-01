Polyient Games Governance Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.48 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $136.06 or 0.00328150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $40,712.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.00784754 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00039476 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token (CRYPTO:PGT) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

