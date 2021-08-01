PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings of ($6.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 434,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth $700,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.70. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

