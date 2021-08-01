PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings of ($6.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.
On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PolyPid.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 434,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth $700,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.70. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
