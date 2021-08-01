Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $478.95 and last traded at $478.95, with a volume of 392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $477.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,211 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Pool by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pool by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in Pool by 2.5% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

