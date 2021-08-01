Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Poste Italiane SpA (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,493,600 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 3,437,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of PITAF stock remained flat at $$13.64 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11. Poste Italiane has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Poste Italiane in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

