Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 7,527 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Viasat were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $49.64 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,241.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.