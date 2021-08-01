Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

