Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 654,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

