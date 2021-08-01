Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Primis Financial reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:FRST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 46,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,658. Primis Financial has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,642. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,412,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,677,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,119,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

