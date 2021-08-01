Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 658,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $50,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 705,611 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD opened at $75.05 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

