Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Amphenol worth $49,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.