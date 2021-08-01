Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $46,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at about $9,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after buying an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 52.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 53.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $69.93 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.