Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,723 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $47,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,088.8% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $224.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

