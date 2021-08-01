Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PBAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM remained flat at $$24.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $25.25.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

