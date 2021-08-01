PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Cap of $23.41 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $23.41 million and approximately $714,158.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002300 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000128 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,828,603,137 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.