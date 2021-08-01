Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Trading Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 73,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95.

About Profound Medical (CVE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

