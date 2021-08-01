Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PROF. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of PROF opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.15. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% in the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 30.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

