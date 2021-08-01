Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

PROG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of PROG opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. Progenity has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. Analysts expect that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progenity in the first quarter valued at $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progenity in the first quarter valued at $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Progenity by 85.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progenity by 107.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Progenity by 152.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

