Project Inverse (XIV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.78 Million

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $538,986.61 and $1.78 million worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00135315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,721.41 or 0.99991782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00829357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

