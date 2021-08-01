Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

PB opened at $68.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

