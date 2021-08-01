PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

OTCMKTS ADOOY opened at $4.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.63.

About PT Adaro Energy Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining and energy company in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, mining support services, warehousing, coal barging and ship loading, channel dredging and maintenance, stevedoring, port services, forestry, power generation, and water and mud treatment services; and coal handling and barging, terminal handling, farming, trading, power plant, and construction services, as well as repair and installation of machines; manufactures, repairs, and maintains sea transportation; and treats mine water into potable water.

