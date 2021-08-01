PTON Market Cap Hits $383,529.47 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One PTON coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. PTON has a market cap of $383,529.47 and $163.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PTON

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

