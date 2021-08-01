Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 1,658,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OGZPY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 167,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on OGZPY shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

