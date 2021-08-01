Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Cut by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 444,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,154. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.