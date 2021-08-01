Pulmonx (LUNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Pulmonx to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ LUNG opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -12.55. Pulmonx has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
