Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PUMSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $12.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

