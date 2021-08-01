PumaPay (PMA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $436,613.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.58 million and $436,613.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

