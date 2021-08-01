Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issued By SVB Leerink

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.16). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.74) EPS.

DCPH has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $920,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

