Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Issued By Cormark

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.14.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$170.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$168.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$131.94 and a 52 week high of C$173.72.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

