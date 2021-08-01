Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Cut by B. Riley

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.06. Arch Resources has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $69.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after acquiring an additional 396,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 128,289 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 228.3% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 107,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 128.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

