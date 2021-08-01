Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.86 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $356.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

