Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICL Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

ICL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $194,023,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 47.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,570,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,776,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,995,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 197,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

