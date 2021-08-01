Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

