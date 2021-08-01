Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

OC stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 23.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 461,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,343 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

