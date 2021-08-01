Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Issued By Piper Sandler

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

