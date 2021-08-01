QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,241,140 shares.The stock last traded at $77.65 and had previously closed at $77.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

